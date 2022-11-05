Kotipalli: Ferry services resume in Godavari after 5 months

Kotipalli (Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District): After a gap of five months, ferry services on River Godavari between Kotipalli and Mukteswaram were resumed since Thursday in K Gangavaram mandal of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. The resumption of ferry services has brought a big relief to the villagers of Mukteswaram, Seripalli Lanka, Ayinavilli, Kotipalli, Kapileswarapuram and other areas, who lost connection with other villages for the last five months.

Thousands of people plying between Kotipalli and Mukteswaram faced inconvenience and hardship due to suspension of ferry service. Students, vegetable and other vendors use this service. People even transport animals also.

According to sources, ferry services will be operational during daytime only till 6.30 pm. All types of night ferry services have been suspended considering high river current and floating logs.

Ferry service management authorities told The Hans India that for the first time in the history of boat service, ferry services were suspended for the longest period, i.e., five months. They couldn't ply ferries due to swelling of waters around the pillars installed on Kotipalli railway line during flood season coupled with heavy rains.

Speaking to The Hans India, ferry service contractor P Sai Babu said that owing to incessant rains and swelling floods ferry services were suspended temporarily for the last five months. In previous years, ferry service was suspended for one month only. But this time, it took long and people depending on ferry services were relieved after they were resumed.

Boat services were resumed after the Port authorities gave permission, he informed. He said that at least 3,000 people per day will travel on the boat, both up and down journey. He said that user charge of Rs 15 per head and Rs 150 per car will be collected and they get a minimum income of Rs 8 to Rs 10 lakh per month. Six people will work on each punt and they will get hardly any worthy income after heavy expenses, Sai Babu said.