Krishna dist collector stresses on flawless census data

Machilipatnam: Krishna district collector and District Census Officer DK Balaji has directed officials to ensure that the census data collection is carried out accurately without any errors and truly reflects ground realities. On Monday, he conducted a training session for field-level trainers, including teachers, at the Collectorate in Machilipatnam. The session focused on equipping enumerators with the necessary skills for effective census data collection.

Addressing the participants, he emphasised that the census is a highly significant exercise and officials must perform their duties with utmost care and responsibility. He said that major policy decisions by the Central government are based on census data and that such data also plays a crucial role in the allocation of funds to states.

Balaji said that despite the existence of various surveys, census data remains the most critical source of information and must be collected systematically and without discrepancies.

He also addressed misconceptions among the public, clarifying that providing accurate information during the census will not affect their eligibility for government welfare schemes. On the contrary, he encouraged people to confidently share correct details with enumerators. He explained that accurate data—such as the number of vehicles—is essential for planning initiatives like reducing air pollution or expanding roads, and failure to provide such information could impact the allocation of funds.

Balaji also said that there is no connection between census data collection and voting rights, urging citizens to cooperate fully with enumerators without any fear.

The training programme was attended by State Additional Director of Census Operations Prasanna Kumar, DRO Chandrasekhar Rao, District Master Trainers, including DTWO Phani Dhurjati and Krishna University Professor Shravani, along with several teachers undergoing training.