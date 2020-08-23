Krishna district registers least Covid cases in Andhra pradesh

Vijayawada: Krishna district made rapid progress in reducing the Covid-19 positive cases in the state during the last one month and it ranked last in the state with 13,875 cases registered till Sunday against the 3,53,111 Covid cases recorded in the state.



East Godavari district has the highest number of cases with 49,245, Anantapur district has 34,793 positive cases, Guntur 30,392 cases. Kurnool has 38835, Visakhapatnam district 29,804 cases.

Initially in April and May, Krishna district was one of the districts where the highest cases were registered. Due to the collective efforts of the people, district administration and the police, the cases gradually declined and the district stood last in positive cases now. On the other hand, the district administration topped in the state in conducting tests with 3.97 lakh. Early detection of Coronavirus is also helping patients to recover as early as possible.

Wearing masks, maintenance of physical distance, use of sanitization are some of the prime reasons for the declining cases in the district, said the district Collector Md Imtiaz. The district administration regularly monitored the cases across the district. In Machilipatnam, lockdown was implemented two times due to increase of cases in August 2020.

Collector Imtiaz in a statement on Sunday said Sero surveillance survey conducted recently in the district showed that 20 percent people in Krishna district do not know that they were infected with Coronavirus and it has gone.

He informed that a survey conducted in May in Krishnalanka, Jakkampudi and Kothapeta indicated that 40 percent people in those areas were infected with Covid and they recovered but they don't knew about it. Collector said the infected people don't have any symptoms of Covid-19. He thanked the people of Krishna district for cooperating to the district administration to control the spread of Covid cases. He said Krishna district conducted the highest number of tests 3.97 lakh tests in the state and appealed to the people to follow Covid guidelines like wearing masks, use of sanitisers and physical distance to be safe from the virus for some more months.