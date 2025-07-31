Krishna river flood alert

Vijayawada: With the floodwater inflow into Prakasam Barrage steadily increasing, Krishna district In-charge collector Geetanjali Sharma on Wednesday issued strict instructions to all departmental officials to remain on high alert and take all precautionary measures to ensure public safety.

She convened a teleconference with field-level officials from her chamber to review flood preparedness across the district. On Wednesday evening, the Prakasam barrage was getting inflows of around 70,000 cusecs and by Thursday morning the inflows may increase to 2.50 lakh cusecs and by afternoon to 3 lakh cusecs. The floodwater will be released into sea and may impact the mandals downstream of Prakasam barrage.

She instructed that all field officers must remain available at their headquarters and monitor the flood situation continuously. Any leaves granted to staff must be cancelled immediately, and all personnel should report for duty. Water Resources Department officials must maintain constant surveillance at canal points and record rising water levels in real-time.

In all flood-prone villages along the Krishna River, public alerts must be issued to warn residents in low-lying areas. Village Revenue Officers and Secretariat staff should be fully mobilised by sending immediate flood alerts to prevent public distress. A control centre should be established at the district headquarters to coordinate emergency responses efficiently.

She further instructed Special Mandal Officers to personally visit villages in their jurisdiction to assess on-ground flood conditions and citizens must be strictly warned against swimming or venturing into the river, due to the possibility of a sudden rise in flood intensity. She said the Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) must coordinate with DSPs to observe developments and take timely action needed.

District Revenue Officer K Chandrasekhar Rao, RDOs, Tahsildars, MPDOs, Municipal Commissioners, and officials from the Water Resources Department were present.