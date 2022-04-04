Krishna SP bids adieu to Nandigama, Nuzvid sub-divisional cops

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Superintendent of Police Siddhartha Kaushal bid farewell to the subdivision police officers of Nandigama and Nuzvid at a programme here on Sunday.

It may be recalled that the two subdivisions were ceded from Krishna district in the reorganisation of districts across the State.

While Nandigama subdivision is annexed with NTR District, Nuzvid subdivision is now in Eluru district.

Addressing the police officers of the two subdivisions, the SP thanked them for their cooperation while in Krishna district. He advised them to put in hard work and bring good name to the police department in their next postings also. He recalled their services in the erstwhile Krishna district in maintaining law and order and hoped that they would discharge their duties with the same discipline and achieve greater heights in future. He presented mementoes to the police officers, who are shifting to other districts as a token of respect.

Later, the SP distributed best performance awards to 15 mahila police in the village and ward secretariats for helping the police officers in solving the problems of women.

The SP also presented best performance awards to Nuzvid DSP Srinivasulu, Hanuman Junction CI Satish, R Pet CI Bhimaraju, the SIs of Vissannapet, Bandaru Taluk, e-Office, and CCTNS.

The SP expressed satisfaction over the effective curb of the crime rate in the district during the last three months.

Armed Reserve additional SP SVD Prasad, trainee IPS Jagadish A, DSPs Dharmendra, Bharat Mataji, Masoom Basha, Srinivasulu, Satyanandam, Rajiv Kumar and Ramesh, circle inspectors, sub-inspectors and others were present.