Krishnamma rivers overflows at Prakasam Barrage, 69 gates lifted
Krishnamma is grappling with severe flooding in the upper states, as the Prakasam Barrage reaches full capacity due to the inflow from the Pulichintala project.

Krishnamma is grappling with severe flooding in the upper states, as the Prakasam Barrage reaches full capacity due to the inflow from the Pulichintala project. All 69 gates of the Barrage have been fully lifted to release water downstream, leading to the issuance of a first danger warning on Tuesday.

Officials reported that the floodwater level has seen a decrease of 80,000 cusecs as of today, compared to last Thursday. Continuous assessments of the flood situation are being conducted, with local residents along the riverbanks receiving timely alerts.

As a precautionary measure, tourist boat services to Bhavani Island have been completely suspended due to the ongoing flood conditions.

