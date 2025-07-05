  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Krishnapatnam Port achieves record cargo throughput

Krishnapatnam Port achieves record cargo throughput
x
Highlights

Krishnapatnam: AdaniKrishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL), a key asset of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ), has achieved a new operational milestone by...

Krishnapatnam: AdaniKrishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL), a key asset of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ), has achieved a new operational milestone by recording its highest-ever monthly cargo volume of 5.85 million metric tonnes (MMT) in June 2025.

This surpasses the previous record of 5.74 MMT and marks the second consecutive month of record-breaking performance.

Jagdish Patel, CEO, AKPL, attributed the achievement to exceptional teamwork and operational excellence. “This milestone is a testament to the relentless efforts, seamless coordination, and unwavering dedication of every team member,” he said.

Jagdish thanked the teams, vendor partners, and customers for making this possible. It is a moment of great pride — only the second time since the port’s inception that such a volume has been achieved.”

The milestone has been dedicated to AKPL’s ground teams, whose performance, commitment, and teamwork continue to drive the port’s operational efficiency and growth trajectory.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick