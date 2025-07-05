Live
Krishnapatnam Port achieves record cargo throughput
Krishnapatnam: AdaniKrishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL), a key asset of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ), has achieved a new operational milestone by recording its highest-ever monthly cargo volume of 5.85 million metric tonnes (MMT) in June 2025.
This surpasses the previous record of 5.74 MMT and marks the second consecutive month of record-breaking performance.
Jagdish Patel, CEO, AKPL, attributed the achievement to exceptional teamwork and operational excellence. “This milestone is a testament to the relentless efforts, seamless coordination, and unwavering dedication of every team member,” he said.
Jagdish thanked the teams, vendor partners, and customers for making this possible. It is a moment of great pride — only the second time since the port’s inception that such a volume has been achieved.”
The milestone has been dedicated to AKPL’s ground teams, whose performance, commitment, and teamwork continue to drive the port’s operational efficiency and growth trajectory.