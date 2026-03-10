Inter-State online betting racket busted

Bhubaneswar: Odisha police busted an inter-State online betting racket in Malkangiri and arrested four persons, including two kingpins, from Raipur in Chhattisgarh. After verifying 142 mule accounts, police found that some of those accounts were created by middlemen belonging to Kotpad area in Odisha with the false promise of MGNREGA payments into the accounts of innocent citizens.

“These multiple bank accounts, passbooks and mobile numbers were collected, couriered and transported to the network operating in Raipur,” police said. In a crackdown on fraudulent networks, Malkangiri police arrested four individuals -- including two Raipur-based kingpins -- and have placed them on remand for further investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed the accused operated multiple illegal betting platforms, managing transactions through a sophisticated network of bank accounts and digital channels. Multiple WhatsApp groups were created by the accused to coordinate the payments and illegal betting across the States.

During the operation, digital devices and financial documents were also seized. Further investigation is in progress to uncover the deeper networks and arrest the other associates across the States. The action also aims to protect innocent citizens, particularly tribal youth and villagers, from being exploited by such networks to open or lend their bank accounts for illegal money transfers, which can expose them to serious legal trouble.

“People are being advised not to give their bank accounts and other credentials to any unknown persons.

These accounts may be used for cyber crime and other fraudulent activities, which would pose a serious legal risk,” the police said.