Kruparani fumes over omission of her name in protocol list

Srikakulam: Former Union minister and YSRCP former district president Killi Kruparani's name was removed from the protocol list to welcome Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

She arrived at R&B guest house to welcome the CM in the district on Monday. After verifying the protocol list, police stopped her from entering the helipad spot.

Feeling insulted, she left the spot after arguing with the officials. Her name also did not exist in the list of leaders who were allowed to share the dais at public meeting venue at KR Stadium in the city.

Kruparani belongs to Tekkali Assembly segment. She had developed differences with two other party leaders P Tilak and D Srinivas of the same Assembly segment.

Tilak is serving as chairman for Kalinga Corporation while as Srinivas was nominated as MLC. All the three leaders belong to the Kalinga caste.

Tilak is an ardent follower of the minister for revenue D Prasada Rao and MLC Srinivas is acting on his own in the Tekkali constituency.

With an aim to suppress Kruparani, the three leaders, D Prasada Rao, Tilak and Srinivas, had allegedly removed her name from the protocol list.

Former MLAs, M Neelakantam and Naresh Kumar Agarwal alias Lallu, ZP former chairman YV Surya Narayana, DCCB former chairman Dola Jagan Mohan Rao, former municipality chairpersons, P Jayanthi and MV Padmavathi were allowed to share the dais. All those leaders were allowed entry into helipad spot also.

Denying entry to former Union minister while allowing others was criticised by various leaders and party cadres.