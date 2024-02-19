  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kumaradhara Theertha Mukkoti on Feb 24

Kumaradhara Theertha Mukkoti on Feb 24
x
Highlights

Tirumala: The torrent festival of Kumaradhara Theertha Mukkoti will be observed in Tirumala on February 24, while the monthly Pournami Garuda Seva...

Tirumala: The torrent festival of Kumaradhara Theertha Mukkoti will be observed in Tirumala on February 24, while the monthly Pournami Garuda Seva will also be observed on the same day.

Among the torrent festivals that are being observed by TTD, besides Tumburu, Ramakrishna Theerthams etc. Kumaradharatheertham also occupies a significant place as devotees take part in this torrent fest with enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, on the same day evening, Sri Malayappa will be taken on a celestial ride along four mada streets on mighty Garuda Vahanam between 7 pm and 9 pm.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X