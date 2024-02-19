Live
- Robotrac competition held at RSC
- Kumaradhara Theertha Mukkoti on Feb 24
- SEIL bags Platinum Benchmarking Award
- Lokayukta committed to uphold transparency, ethical governance
- Empowering Out-Of-School Girls: Sports competition held under ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme
- BJP govt weakened cooperative sector: Chada Venkat Reddy
- Ram Rajya for next 1,000 years
- Challa’s re-entry into Congress opposed
- Kasturba hostellers’ ill-treatment alleged
- Cong visionless, conspires to create instability: PM
Just In
Kumaradhara Theertha Mukkoti on Feb 24
Highlights
Tirumala: The torrent festival of Kumaradhara Theertha Mukkoti will be observed in Tirumala on February 24, while the monthly Pournami Garuda Seva...
Tirumala: The torrent festival of Kumaradhara Theertha Mukkoti will be observed in Tirumala on February 24, while the monthly Pournami Garuda Seva will also be observed on the same day.
Among the torrent festivals that are being observed by TTD, besides Tumburu, Ramakrishna Theerthams etc. Kumaradharatheertham also occupies a significant place as devotees take part in this torrent fest with enthusiasm.
Meanwhile, on the same day evening, Sri Malayappa will be taken on a celestial ride along four mada streets on mighty Garuda Vahanam between 7 pm and 9 pm.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS