Kuppam Airport project hits land acquisition hurdles

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s ambitious ‘Kuppam Airport’ project, a cornerstone of his development vision for the region, is currently facing significant roadblocks due to challenges in land acquisition. While most of the necessary land has been secured, officials are encountering resistance from a segment of farmers in Ramakuppam and Santhipuram mandals who are unwilling to relinquish their properties.

The proposed greenfield domestic airport, earmarked for an investment of Rs 850 crore and planned across more than 1,400 acres, is envisioned to transform Kuppam into a strategic hub along the vital Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.

The ‘Swarna Kuppam Vision 2029’ document underscores the airport's pivotal role in catalysing industrial growth, streamlining logistics, and attracting crucial investments. Furthermore, several industrial parks being developed by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) in the vicinity stand to benefit immensely from enhanced air connectivity.

However, some farmers, many of whom have cultivated their lands for generations, have voiced strong opposition. They question the necessity of the airport and are reluctant to part with what they describe as valuable agricultural land. Protests have escalated, with reports indicating that some YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders have taken the matter to court. Despite these legal challenges, officials remain optimistic about a favorable verdict.

While some landowners have accepted the government's offer of Rs 16 lakh per acre - an amount significantly higher than the officially assessed value of Rs 2-5 lakh - many others, including agricultural laborers and tenant farmers, continue to oppose the acquisition. The project was initially proposed in 2014 as a cargo airport, and during the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government's tenure, approximately 500 acres were acquired with compensation paid. The Chief Minister had even performed the groundbreaking ceremony in 2018. However, the subsequent YSRCP government had completely sidelined the project.

Now, Naidu has revised the plans, opting for a domestic Greenfield airport with an estimated budget of Rs 850 crore.

Had the initial hurdles been cleared, the groundbreaking ceremony for the revised project would have been completed by now.

Speaking at a public meeting and again during an interaction with party cadre on Thursday, Naidu made a passionate plea for the project. "An airport is a symbol of development. Some people are trying to provoke farmers not to give land. But we are offering an attractive package," he stated. Drawing a parallel with the Amaravati capital region, Naidu added, "We offered packages to those who gave land there as well. The same will be done here. It is not right to block development."

He urged the public to support the initiative for the greater good of the region, emphasizing, "We need people's cooperation to develop Kuppam."

All eyes are now on how the state government will navigate these persistent obstacles to realise the Chief Minister’s vision of seeing planes land in Kuppam, transforming it into a gateway for economic growth and industrial transformation.