Kuppam grapples with political one-upmanship

Tirupati: The political landscape of Kuppam constituency continues to reflect the shifting sands of power be-tween the ruling TDP and the opposition YSRCP. The latest flashpoint is a denial of permission by local authorities for YSRCP to celebrate their leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday in public places, citing potential law and order issues due to the ongoing visit of the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari.

YSRCP leaders, who sought permission for celebrations at multiple venues, were advised to restrict their events to party offices. This decision has sparked outrage within the party, drawing parallels to their own tenure from 2019 to 2024, when similar restrictions were imposed on TDP activities in the constituency.

Kuppam, a bastion of the TDP where Chief Minister Naidu has won eight times to the Assembly consec-utively, witnessed a significant shift during YSRCP’s rule, with the latter securing victories in all local elec-tions. Many TDP loyalists defected to YSRCP during this period, further cementing their influence in the region. However, this political dominance was not without controversy.