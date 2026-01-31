Kuppam set to emerge as major tourism hub, asserts CM

Kuppam (Chittoor district): ChiefMinister N Chandrababu Naidu said Kuppam has strong potential to grow as a major tourism destination and stressed the need to develop it in a planned and tourist-friendly manner. He asked officials to ensure that visitors face no inconvenience and directed them to take all necessary precautions to provide safe and quality facilities.

The Chief Minister participated in various tourism development programmes in Kuppam Rural mandal and inaugurated the Kangundi Heritage Village and Bouldering Park on Friday. The District Tourism Council developed the Heritage Village and Bouldering Park at a cost of Rs 35 lakh. The Tourism Department has also made available 32 homestays and nine tent accommodations at the Kangundi Heritage Village.

During his visit, Chandrababu Naidu inspected the facilities provided in the homestays and tent accommodations and interacted with officials about maintenance and services. He said Kuppam’s proximity to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, along with its closeness to Bengaluru, would help attract more tourists from neighbouring states. He instructed officials to focus on development works that would appeal to tourists from these regions.

The Kangundi Heritage Village showcases various art forms and ancient wall paintings, reflecting local culture and heritage. The Bouldering Park has been developed with facilities for rock climbing to attract adventure tourism enthusiasts. Naidu also unveiled a 100-foot national flag in Kangundi.

The Chief Minister also launched the ‘Discover Kuppam’ tourism website, which aims to give wide publicity to tourist destinations in and around Kuppam. He said the website would play a key role in promoting local tourism and providing information to visitors.

Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for tourism development works in Kuppam to be taken up with Rs 4 crore from APSBCCL CSR funds. He also inaugurated the Punnami Resorts, which include 18 luxury rooms, an amphitheatre, a meeting hall and restaurants, further strengthening tourism infrastructure in the region. Government whip K Srikanth, APSRTC vice-chairman P S Munirathnam, collector Sumit Kumar, MP D Prasada Rao, KADA project director Vikas Marmat and others were present.