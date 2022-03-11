Kurasala Kannababu flays TDP over criticism on budget, says agriculture sector given priority

Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said allocations have been made for all sectors in the budget. Speaking to the media on Friday after the budget, he said that the highest allocation in the budget was for agriculture. He took a jibe at TDP for criticising the budget.

The minister said that the budget is focused on revenue generation, including resource mobilisation. "We are providing support price to the farmers and laid the foundation stone for the creation of infrastructure in the villages," Minister said.

Kannababu further said that the Chief Minister gave priority to agriculture and welfare of farmers in the budget and implementing all welfare schemes. "We will build YSR Rythu Bhavan in every district rest houses for farmers," He said. He said that TDP in spreading lies over budget.

Minister Kannababu said allocations of over Rs 11,000 crore have been made for irrigation projects.