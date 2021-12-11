Kurnool: 13% of Indian GDP comes from IT sector

Kurnool: The three-day 5th International Conference on Information and Communication Technology-2021 (CICT) was grandly inaugurated at the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) in Kurnool on Friday. The conference was organised by IIITDM Kurnool and other four centrally funded IIITs, IIIT Allahabad, ABV-IIITM Gwalior, PDPM-IIITDM Jabalpur and IIITDM Kanchipuram. The conference was sponsored by the IEEE Hyderabad on behalf of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

Prof S Sadagopan, the Chairman of IIITDM Kancheepuram, who was the chief guest on the occasion, wished the conference a great success. Prof D V L N Somayajulu of Kurnool IIITDM, addressing the occasion, said that information technology was for democratic and inclusive development. 13 percent of the Indian GDP comes from the IT sector. Dr Atul Negi, a senior professor from the Hyderabad Central University, said that the faculty and students should work in sync and try to address the issues of primary concerns of the Indian eco society. Prof V R Ratnakara Rao from the Samsung Research Institute, Bangalore (SRI-B), who was an honorary guest on the occasion, expressed his views on ICT tools and development. He also gave lecture on AI in wireless opportunities and challenges. Even Prof Atul Negi from University of Hyderabad gave a lecture on "AI for Social Good-a Faustian Bargain".

Later the nationally and internationally reputed faculty, researchers and industrialists also exchanged their ideas on the latest technological advancements and innovations in information and communication technology. More than 100 delegates have been registered from the reputed institutes across the nation. The conference consists of technical sessions with five keynote lectures. Special programmes were also organised on industry connections, women in engineering forums, tutorials, and workshops and coding. Dr Krishna Nayak, faculty in ECE, presented the conference details and report.