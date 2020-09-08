Kurnool: 28 copper plate inscriptions found

Kurnool: The Srisailam temple authorities has taken up Jeernodharana works to safeguard and restore the past glory of the ancient constructions. Without hampering the ancient architectural style, the revamping works were taken up, stated the temple authorities in a press release on Monday. While carrying out reconstruction works at Ghanta Mutt, the officials have recovered 28 copper plate inscriptions. The copper inscriptions were scripted with Telugu, Nagari and Oriya languages.



The authorities have stated that the inscriptions were detected on the opposite side of main temple on the premises of Ghanta Mutt. The inscriptions were found between the stone of the wall located on the northern side. On learning about the detection, the Temple Executive Officer (EO) K S Rama Rao accompanied with other officials reached Ghanta Mutt and pursued the copper inscriptions. The information was also extended to the police and revenue department.

Circle Inspector Ravindra, Mandal Revenue Inspector G Ravi, local Village Revenue Officer Naga Chandrudu reached Ghanta Mutt and pursued the foils. In the presence of revenue and police department officials, the temple executive engineer Murali Bala Krishna, deputy executive engineer Narasimha Reddy, Jawahar, assistant engineer, Suresh and others after panchanama have recorded the details of copper inscriptions. The authorities stated that 28 copper inscriptions measuring in various sizes were recovered. Professor R Chandrasekhar Reddy of Telugu University also visited the spot and pursued the copper inscriptions, stated the temple authorities.