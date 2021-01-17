Kurnool: 4 injured as activists of TDP, YSRCP clash with each other

Kurnool: Tense situation prevailed at Natlakothur village in Sanjamala mandal on Sunday evening.

Activists of the ruling YSR Congress and the Opposition TDP have attacked each other with sticks and other lethal weapons resulting in four people sustaining injuries. Of them, three belonged to TDP and one to the YSRCP.

All the injured were rushed to Koilakuntla government general hospital for treatment. The police have deployed a large number of police to prevent untoward incidents taking place at the village.

Koilakuntla Circle Inspector Subbarayudu told The Hans India that there was a land dispute between the family members of Chakali Pedda Pullaiah of TDP and YSRCP's Boya Narayana. With regard to the issue, members of both the families have picked up a verbal argument and in no time it led to a violent clash between both the groups.

On learning about the clash, the relatives and supporters of both leaders began to clash with each other. In the incident, Peda Pullaiah and Boya Narayana sustained simple injuries. The police on learning about the incident rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. The injured were immediately rushed to Koilakuntla government general hospital for treatment. Police picketing was set up at the village to ensure no untoward incident takes place. However, a case under relevant sections was filed on both parties and taken up investigation, added the Circle Inspector, Subbarayudu.

Former Banaganapalli MLA BC Janardhan Reddy on learning about the incident reached the hospital and spoke to the victims. Janardhan Reddy said that the party will always stand by them.