Kurnool: 42 students fall sick after midday meal

Kurnool: Forty-two students of government primary school fell sick after consuming contaminated meal at Viswa Nagar Colony in Nandyal town on Friday. All the children were rushed to Nandyal government hospital where they are recovering.

According to information, students of the school as usual consumed midday meal in the school. Soon afterwards, one after another they began vomiting. The school officials immediately took the affected students to Nandyal government general hospital.

Of the 42 students, five were said to be in serious condition and were kept under doctors' observation. The parents of the students on learning of the incident rushed to the hospital. However, the doctors at the hospital said that all the students of out of danger and the children could be discharged at any moment.

When the incident was reported on television channels and social media, education minister Audimulapu Suresh contacted the district officials to enquire. He also spoke to the district education officer (DEO) Ranga Reddy and directed him to provide quality treatment to the children.

Nandyal MLA Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy who is attending Assembly session expressed shock over the incident and spoke to doctors.

DEO Ranga Reddy told the media that 81 students, both boys and girls, had lunch in the shcool. Initially, 19 students complained of vomiting and later some other students also fell sick. In total, 42 students had taken ill after consuming the food..

District collector P Koteshwara Rao accompanied by other officials also visited Nandyal hospital and enquired about the incident. He ordered a probe and said them to submit him a report within twenty four hours.