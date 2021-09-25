Kurnool: 80-year-old woman denied pension

Kurnool: The government has stopped sanctioning of pension to an 80-year-old woman.The elderly woman is leading a pathetic life for not getting pension for the last three months. The woman is making rounds to Mandal Parishad Development Office (MPDO) urging the officials to do justice. A reliable source said that Garjamma, a resident of Chagi village in Adoni mandal, has crossed 80 years.

She lost her husband Chandra Reddy 10 years ago. The couple had two daughters and both have been staying at their husbands' houses since their marriage. After daughters' marriage and losing her husband, Garjamma is leading a lonely life in a thatched house. Unfortunately, the government has stopped sanctioning pensions for three months. Since then it has become hard for the elderly woman to purchase ration and other groceries. It is also learnt that Garjamma was drawing a pension since it was Rs 70. Not knowing the reasons, she is making rounds to the MPDO and Tahsildar's office urging the officials to do justice, stated the source.

As she was stopped pension, the neighbours and well-wishers started feeding her. Once again Garjamma went to the MPDO office with Aadhar, ration card, voter identity card and pension book. She urged the officials to let her know why she was stopped sanctioning pension. The officials after pursuing the documents have stated that the government has made her ineligible for pension according to the Aadhar card. According to Aadhar card, Garjamma is short falling four years to attain 60 years. According to government norms, to avail pension one has to attain the age of 60 years. The officials stated that a mistake has taken place and to rectify it has to be taken to the notice of the higher officials. They had assured Garjamma that they would restore pension to her at the earliest, stated the source.