Kurnool: All set for Sri Narasimha Swamy Utsavams

Urukunda Narasimha Eeranna Swamy temple Executive Officer (EO) Vani along with Kowthalam Sub-Inspector Narendra Reddy inspecting arrangements for the Utsavams in Urukonda village on Sunday
Highlights

Temple EO Vani inspects the arrangements for the month-long celebrations

Kowthalam (Kurnool): Urukunda village in Kowthalam mandal of Kurnool district is all set for organising month-long utsavams of Lord Sri Narasimha Eeranna Swamy. The utsavams would commence from August 17 and conclude on September 14.

Narasimha Eeranna Swamy utsavams, popular as Urukunda Swamy utsavams, would be celebrated with utmost devotion and spiritual fervor. Devotees in huge numbers from neighbouring States like, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana including Andhra Pradesh would throng the temple during the utsavams.

To tackle the huge rush and meet their necessities, the temple authorities are making elaborate arrangements. The temple has been decorated with colourful lights. Resting shelters, drinking water facilities, toilets and other sorts of arrangements are being made on a war foot basis. Temple Executive Officer (EO) Vani accompanied by Kowthalam police station Sub-Inspector Narendra Reddy visited several places at the temple premises and inspected the arrangements on Sunday.

Sources said that the EO held a meeting with the shop organisers and warned of initiating stern action if coconuts and other puja materials are sold at high prices.

