Kurnool: Ambedkar, a symbol of inspiration to all says Collector Dr G Srijana

Kurnool/Nandyal: The 132nd birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar was grandly celebrated across both Kurnool and Nandyal districts. The district collectors, Dr G Srijana and Dr Manazir Jilani along with the MPs, MLAs and other community leaders paid rich floral tributes by garlanding the statue of Ambedkar on Friday.

Addressing the gathering after paying rich floral tributes to the statue of Ambedkar at the old bus stand, Kurnool Collector Dr G Srijana said that Ambedkar was the symbol of inspiration to all. Ambedkar has relentlessly strived and sacrificed his life for the betterment of downtrodden communities. She said the great leader has scripted the Indian Constitution which is being followed by all of us. Dr BR Ambedkar was also called 'the Father of India Constitution.'

She said Dr BR Ambedkar, who was born in the downtrodden community, has become a torch bearer to the community people and struggled to erase caste discrimination from the society and strived to establish an egalitarian society. "Our Constitution is an inspiration to all countries. We all should know about his life history and follow his path of social justice and respect each other on par with caste and creed, stated the district collector.

Kurnool MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar said that the students and youth should and must know the life history of the great leader Ambedkar. Even Ambedkar discussed stopping migration at the western part of Kurnool district by generating employment to them, said Sanjeev Kumar.

Nandyal Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon said no other country across the globe has the Constitution like the Indian Constitution. Such a great Constitution was drafted by the great eminent personality Dr BR Ambedkar. He dwells in the heart of every Indian citizen as a great leader, economist, politician and social reformer, said the collector.

MLA Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy said we all should feel proud of our great leader Dr BR Ambedkar. One Ambedkar is equal to 500 intellectuals. He does not belong to one caste or creed and he belongs to every citizen. He called upon the people, students and youth to be inspired by the life history of Ambedkar and follow in his footsteps.

On the occasion of Ambedkar's jayanthi, the collector, MLA and other community leaders celebrated the occasion by cutting cake. Similarly, Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Kurnool and Nandyal districts G Krishna Kanth and K Raghuveer Reddy also paid rich floral tributes to the Baba Saheb on his Jayanthi.