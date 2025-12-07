Kurnool clinch state senior men’s handball title

Kurnool: Kurnool district emerged champions of the 11th State-Level Senior Men’s Handball Tournament, organised by the Kurnool District Handball Association on December 5–6.

In a thrilling final played on Saturday, Kurnool defeated Visakhapatnam 19–16 to lift the trophy. Tournament organising secretary Dr. Rudra Reddy praised the hosts for their dominant display throughout the two-day event.

Visakhapatnam settled for the runners-up spot, while West Godavari and East Godavari districts shared third place.

The prize distribution ceremony was held at the venue and was attended by District Sports Development Officer Bhupathi Rao, District Olympic Association CEO Vijay Kumar, Olympic Association Executive Secretary Sunil Kumar, international handball player Venkatesh and senior player Phanindra, who presented medals and trophies to the winners.

Speaking at the event, the chief guests expressed confidence that Kurnool players would continue their fine form at the national level. They extended best wishes to the Andhra Pradesh team for the upcoming 54th Senior National Men’s Handball Championship to be held in Kolkata from December 15–20. Coaches Prabhakar, Raouf, Durga Prasad, and tournament observers were also present and lauded the high level of sportsmanship shown by all participating teams.