Kurnool: Collector G Veera Pandiyan assures food supply to all

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandiyan said that no one should go to sleep with hunger due to lockdown in the state. He said that the government will supply rice, pulse and other essential commodities through fair price shops in the district.

In a statement released to media on Sunday, Veera Pandiyan said that around 11.91 lakh card holders would be supplied essential commodities through 2,436 fair shops across the district. The shops would function since 6 am to 1 pm and card holders would be supplied five kilo grams of rice, one kilogram of red gram for free of cost.

The Collector said that the Nossam village where a positive Covid-19 was declared to Corona containment zone within a radius of 3 kilometers and buffer zone covering 7 kilometers. The entire village is under police watch and all necessary steps have been taken to extend essential commodities to the villagers.

All departments in collectorate have been sprayed with hydro chloride. He made an appeal to the philanthropists to voluntarily donate to CM relief fund. The Collector has also said that around 21 people that have recently returned from Delhi after attending a function were sent to C Belagal quarantine.

Later in the day, the Collector accompanied with DIG, SP and JC inspected the lockdown areas in the district.