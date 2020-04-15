Kurnool: Cured Covid-19 patient discharged

Kurnool: After completion of 22 days in Kurnool government general hospital isolation ward, the first Covid-19 patient has been discharged on Tuesday.

The patient, a resident of Rajasthan state is a Railway employee, stationed at Nossam village in Sanjamala mandal of Kurnool district.

On his return from Rajasthan to Kurnool on March 23, he was suffering from cold and fever and was taken to Nandyal government hospital for treatment.

As he showed traces of corona infection, he was rushed to Kurnool government general hospital and admitted in isolation ward. Again, his blood samples were sent to virology laboratories at Anantapur and Tirupati and he tested positive.

Since then he was undergoing treatment at the isolation ward. Yet again, the hospital authorities tested his blood samples on Tuesday and as he tested negative, he was finally discharged.

Actually, the patient was all set to be discharged on April 10 but at the last moment he was asked to continue for another 14 days in isolation ward.

Nonetheless, the patient speaking to media persons on Tuesday, expressed his happiness over walking out of hospital and thanked the district administration and the state government for taking care for him while in isolation.

Further, on the instructions of District Collector G Veera Pandiyan, he was moved to Guntakal home isolation. Later, the officials sent him off to Guntakal in a specially-arranged vehicle.