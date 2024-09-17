Kurnool dist bags 3rd place in State-level yoga competition

Kurnool: The Kurnool district has bagged third position in State-level Yoga competitions, held in Bhimili of Visakhapatnam.



State Yoga Association organising secretary Ch ARK Varma and general secretary Manchikanti Avinash Shetty, speaking to The Hans India on Monday, said that two-day (September 14-15) State-level Yoga championship competitions were conducted in Visakhapatnam. They explained that these competitions were held in three categories, sub-junior, junior and senior, in which candidates within the age group of 8 to 18 years (both boys and girls) participated.

Under 8 to 10 boys category, Reha Vinutna Reddy secured first place while Saketh won second place; under 10-12 years boys category, Sakte secured fourth place. In girls category, Manu Sri won first place, Krishna Priya won third place. Under 12-14 boys category, Likith won third place, Sandeep won sixth place. Under 14-16 years boys category, Dhnanujaya Chowdary won sixth place while in girls category Manaswini won sixth place. Under 16-18 girls category, Pallavi won first place and in professional category Muniswamy won third place.

Avinsh Shetty stated that all these winners will participate in 49th national-level yoga competition to be held in Himachal Pradesh from October 24 to 27. He said Bhimili MLA Ghanta Srinivas handed over the trophy to the athletes.