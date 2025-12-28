Telangana: Six months after inferno at Sigachi unit killed 54, company CEO arrested

Six months after the devastating fire at Sigachi Industries Limited's unit in Telangana's Sangareddy district claimed the lives of 54 workers, police have arrested the company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Amit Raj Sinha.

Police presented Sinha before a magistrate, who sent him to judicial custody.

In a disclosure to BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited, the company informed that Amit Raj Sinha was remanded on Saturday in connection with the ongoing investigation relating to the fire incident.

"The company has taken all necessary measures to ensure the continuity of its operations and day-to-day activities. In the interim, Lija Stephen Chacko, Deputy Group CEO, will oversee the operations of the company," it said.

On June 30, a huge fire broke out following a major explosion in the manufacturing plant of Sigachi Industries, Pashamailaram industrial area unit in Sangareddy district, killing 54 workers and injuring 33 others.

While 46 bodies were identified, eight missing people were presumed dead.

The plant manufactures Microcrystalline Cellulose powder, which is used in tablets and capsules as a binding agent.

BDL-Bhanur Police had registered a case against the company management. The police had invoked Section 105 of the BNS for culpable homicide not amounting to murder - a cognisable offence that carries a punishment of not less than five years and up to life imprisonment, along with a fine.

Besides, the FIR includes charges under Section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and Section 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt).

However, no arrests were made in the case. Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the Telangana High Court had last month taken serious note of the delay in the probe to fix responsibility for the explosion inside the factory.

A Bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin had summoned the Investigation Officer and directed him to furnish all documents connected to the case, including the First Information Report, case diary and the report on the progress of the investigation.

In a counter-affidavit filed by the state government in August, the court was told that Sigachi had given a written undertaking to pay Rs 1 crore to each deceased worker's family, though the timeframe for disbursement remains unspecified.