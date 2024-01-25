  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool district collector participates in national voters day event

Kurnool district collector participates in national voters day event
x
Highlights

Kurnool District Collector and District Election Officer Dr. G. Srujana, Joint Collector Narapureddy Maurya, DRO K. Madhusudana Rao, RDO Hariprasad, Nodal Officer SC Corporation ED Srinivasa Kumar, Tahsildars participated in a program organised by Election Commission of India under the auspices of Election Commission of India on the occasion of national voters day.

Kurnool District Collector and District Election Officer Dr. G. Srujana, Joint Collector Narapureddy Maurya, DRO K. Madhusudana Rao, RDO Hariprasad, Nodal Officer SC Corporation ED Srinivasa Kumar, Tahsildars participated in a program organised by Election Commission of India under the auspices of Election Commission of India on the occasion of national voters day. District and Mandal level officials, senior voters, various talents and students of various colleges etc. participated.

The program was started by lighting the Jyoti by the guests who attended the program earlier.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X