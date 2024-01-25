Live
Kurnool district collector participates in national voters day event
Highlights
Kurnool District Collector and District Election Officer Dr. G. Srujana, Joint Collector Narapureddy Maurya, DRO K. Madhusudana Rao, RDO Hariprasad, Nodal Officer SC Corporation ED Srinivasa Kumar, Tahsildars participated in a program organised by Election Commission of India under the auspices of Election Commission of India on the occasion of national voters day. District and Mandal level officials, senior voters, various talents and students of various colleges etc. participated.
The program was started by lighting the Jyoti by the guests who attended the program earlier.
