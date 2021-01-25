Kurnool: Elaborate security in place for Republic Day celebrations

Kurnool: Elaborate arrangements have been made for 72nd Republic Day celebrations at police parade grounds here on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli has inspected the parade rehearsals of the police personnel on Sunday.

After inspecting the rehearsals, the SP said that the police personnel belonging to civil, Armed Reserve, Home Guards departments besides dog squads and Scout and Guides students would participate in the celebrations on Republic Day. He ordered the police personnel to be vigilant at the Republic Day parade celebrations.

He also directed the officials to keep an eye on the suspicious persons and abandoned articles at the function to prevent any untoward incidents. He made an appeal to people to keep the police informed or dial number 100 for extending information.

District Collector G Veera Pandiyan will participate as a chief guest and unfurl the tricolor. Later he will go around in a vehicle to receive the guard of honour from the police personnel. The collector will also address the occasion and felicitate the family members of freedom fighters and will present commendation certificates to the employees.

Cops taking part in rehearsals for 72nd Republic Day celebrations at police grounds in Kurnool



