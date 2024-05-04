Kurnool: Felicitation centers being set up to use Postal ballot

The Kurnool district collector and election officer Dr G Srijana said that felicitation centers are being set up at all assembly constituencies so that the employees and official who are engaged on election duty can franchise their votes through postal ballots. In a press release on Saturday, the collector said that the employees and officials have been assigned election duty. In this case there is no possibility to them to cast their votes. Keeping in view of that felicitation centers have been set up at all constituencies for the employees to franchise their votes through postal ballot.



The felicitation centers would be set up from May 6-8 at all constituencies. The employees and staff on duty are advised to utilise the facility. So far around 20365 members have applied for franchising their votes through postal ballot. Of the total applied members, 1604 members are from essential services, 3281 other district employees and 15480 are POs, APOs, OPOs and the personnel of police department. The felicitation centers would be functioning from 9.00 AM to 5.00 PM. A seperate counter has been set up at the felicitation center to them, the collector said.

The felicitation centers would be set up at the following places.

For 137 -Kurnool Assembly constituency: Indira Gandhi Memorial Municipal Corporation High School. 138 Panyam Assembly: Government High School for Boys-B Camp, 142 Pathikonda Assembly: Government High School, opposit, R&B Guest House, besides government junior college, Pathikonda, 143 Kodumur constituency: Government Town Model High School, 144 Yemmiganur Assembly: MPDO office-Yemmiganur, 145 Mantralayam Assembly: Zilla Parishad High School, 146 Adoni Assembly: Nehru Memorial Municipal High School, 147 Alur Assembly Constituency: Government Boys High School-2.

How to use Postal Ballot:

Serial number of ballot paper need to enter in 13 A declaration. Signature of voter is mandatory in declaration. Attestation is also must in declaration. With regard to candidates name on postal ballot they need to put ticket mark or X mark at the specified place. Name and signature should not be written on postal ballot. After franchising vote they need to put the postal ballot in 13 B cover and seal it and write serial number of the postal ballot in 13 B cover. The 13 B cover and declaration have to be sealed after putting it in 13 C cover and put the 13 C cover in the concerned ballot box, the collector stated.