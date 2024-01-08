Kurnool: Fierce fight between YSRCP, TDP on the cards

Kurnool: Changes on a rapid mode are likely to take place in Kurnool constituency in the ensuing 2024 Assembly elections. The fierce fight would be between TDP and YSR Congress Party.

The leaders of both parties are relentlessly visiting colonies to appease the voters. One party leaders are urging votes after exposing the government welfare schemes and the other one is highlighting the nill developments and the pathetic conditions.

Till date, the ruling YSR Congress party has not yet declared it's party candidate. Along with the sitting MLA MA Hafeez Khan, three more persons, Ahmed Ali Khan (former District Congress Committee president), Basheer (PRO at Pulivendula Area Development Authority) and Vijaya Manohari (Chairperson of KDCC Bank), wife of ex-MLA, SV Mohan Reddy are aspiring for the ticket.

With more number of persons aspiring for the ticket, the party high command is unable to finalise the candidature. Political sources say that the YSRCP high command is more inclined to field a woman candidate to attract the women votes and register victory for the third consecutive time. If the ticket is given to a woman then it will be the first time in the history of Kurnool a woman was given the seat.

On the other hand, Shaik Pula Basheer Ahmed, PRO at PADA (Pulivendula Area Development Authority), who hails from Shaik (Muslim community) is also known to be intensively trying for the seat. He is known to having the blessings of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and YS Bharati (Sakshi Chairperson).

Moreover Kurnool constituency has high number of Muslim voters. In fact there are several sub-castes in Muslim community (Shaik, Syed, Sunni and Khan). Of them the sub-caste Shaik is the dominating one.

Till date the people of Syed and Khan were elected as MLAs but none from Shaik community was elected. The high command is also analysing its strength in this regard, political sources say.

The TDP has earlier declared T G Bharat as the party candidate. Since Bharat was declared as the contesting candidate he is always present among the people to win their hearts. He is also known to have offered health cards to the residents. The health cards will provide free health checkups at Gowri Gopal hospital. Sources say that Bharat has distributed more than one lakh health cards.

However, a political source has also stated that changes are likely to take place in the TDP. After learning about the YSRCP planning to field a woman candidate, the TDP may also change the candidate. This has come in the wake of Prasanth Kishore (PK) meeting party supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Kurnool constituency has a total voter strength of 2,69,711. Of these, 1,31,352 are males, 1,38,384 females and 35 third gender.