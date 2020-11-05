Kurnool: Five held, 40 kg ganja seized

Kurnool: Kurnool Taluka police seized 40 kg ganja and arrested five persons involved in its sale on Thursday. Giving details of arrests, Taluka police station DSP Venkatramaiah said that one Miriyala Roshan of Visakhapatnam used to purchase ganja from hillock and forest regions in the district and sell it to the tourists that visit Visakhapatnam. He also would deliver the weed to consumers in other areas. He was once arrested by the Hubli police while trying to deliver ganja to one Vishwanath, who once visited Visakhapatnam and got acquainted with Roshan.

Roshan after being released from jail continued with his profession. He once again purchased 40 kg ganja from Kushi of Jarella village in Gudem Kotha Veedi mandal of Visakhapatnam. Along with his friend Puthadi Sateesh, he came to Kurnool and was selling it to Smith Francis, S Vijay and Ismail at Skanda Venture near Panchalingala village.

On a tip-off, Kurnool Taluka police raided the spot and apprehended five persons i.e. Roshan, Sateesh, Francis, Vijay and Ismail and seized the ganja.