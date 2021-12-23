Kurnool general hospital performs double bypass surgery successfully

Kurnool: Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery (CTVS) Surgeon Dr C Prabhakar Reddy said that adouble bypass surgerydouble bypass surgerywas successfully performed on a 69-year-old man in Kurnool government general hospital. This is one of the rarest surgeries performed on an elderly man. The patient was discharged from the hospital in a healthy state, stated Dr C Prabhakar Reddy.

Speaking to The Hans India on Wednesday, the surgeon said that one Hussain, a resident of Nandyal, was suffering from a severe breathing problem. With the disease, neither he could sit nor stand for some time. He was referred to Kurnool government general hospital by the local doctors. It was very difficult for the patient to withstand the problem he was facing. However, with great difficulty Hussain managed to reach the general hospital and was admitted in the cardiology department, said Prabhakar Reddy.

The doctors at Cardiology department after performing an angiogram stated three vessels have been blocked.

The doctors declared that there was no way for installing stunt except performing bypass surgery. Accordingly, bypass surgery was performed. Despite bypass surgery the patient did not get any relief. The doctors again conducted echo tests wherein the mitral valves were detected to be leaking and the ejection fraction was also 25. The valve problem has risen due to non-movement of base, the CTVS surgeon said.

In the double bypass surgery, the coronary blood vessels and the mitral valves need to be replaced. There was also high risk due to low ejection fraction and moreover the surgery is also very costly. The Cardio Thoracic department, on learning about the patient case, has taken special permission from the Aarogyasri scheme for performing the double bypass surgery. On a war footing basis, four bottles of blood were arranged and anesthesia doctors were all kept ready, Prabhakar Reddy said.

The double bypass surgery was performed on December 15. Besides double bypass surgery, the mitral valve was also replaced and the patient condition was healthy. So far, around 7 surgeries of this kind have been performed. The CTVS surgeon further said that more than 450 bypass surgeries in a span of four years have been performed in Kurnool general hospital and all surgeries were successful, stated the surgeon.

He said a team of 10 cardio thoracic nurses, the anesthesia doctors Dr Konda Reddy, Raghavenedra and their team have participated in the double bypass surgery. The patient Hussain has thanked Dr C Prabhakar Reddy for giving him a new lease of life.