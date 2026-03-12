Kurnool girls win medals in kickboxing

Kurnool: Two young kickboxers from Kurnool brought laurels to the district by winning medals at Asmita Khelo India Kickboxing South Zone Zonal-Level Championship held at Coromandel Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. The tournament was organised by Karnataka Kickboxing Association from March 5, where 41 girls from Andhra Pradesh participated and showcased impressive performances in different weight categories.

The Andhra Pradesh team performed commendably in the competition, securing one gold, four silver and 12 bronze medals.

Kurnool athletes - Poojitha clinched silver medal in 65 kg category in junior division and Sahasra J won bronze medal in 37 kg category in sub-junior division. Both displayed remarkable determination and skill during the bouts, earning appreciation from coaches and officials. In recognition of their achievement, cash prizes also presented to the medal winners.

Both Poojitha and Sahasra trained at Trinath Kickboxing Academy in Kurnool, where a felicitation programme was organised on Wednesday to honour their success. Speaking on the occasion, academy chairman Dr Trinath congratulated the young athletes for their dedication and outstanding performance at the zonal championship.

Andhra Pradesh Kickboxing Association president Anand Balu and State Secretary Narendra Achari congratulated the winners and praised their efforts and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence in the sport.