Kurnool: Home guard cheats woman on pretext of offering job

Kurnool: Before the people of Kurnool district could hardly forget the cheating incident of a cop, another case of cheating by home guard come to light on Wednesday. In fact, the incident took place two years ago (2021), the victim after learning about the suspension of police constable at Aspari, has approached The Hans India and poured out her woes. A home guard, B Pushpa Giri, who was discharging responsibilities in Kurnool town, has collected Rs 5 lakh from one K Ashokamma alias Aswini, a resident of Kurnool, assuring her to provide home guard job in the department.



As assured, Pushpa Giri has generated a fake appointment letter and said she got the job.

Ashokamma, who was unaware of the fake appointment, was very happy as she got a government job in the department. But her happiness did not stay for a long time.

Within a month Ashokamma realised that she was cheated. When Ashokamma demanded him to return the amount, Pushpa Giri instead of returning the amount behaved with her in a rude manner and also threatened to book a case under brothel act.

Ashokamma had filed a complaint in Kurnool town police station on July 10, 2021 in this regard.

The then Circle Inspector Parthasaradhi detained Pushpa Giri for two days in the station and later executed a bond to return the amount. But the amount was not paid to till date. Ashokamma said, “Whenever I ask for an amount, he used to threaten me with dire consequences,” she stated.

Ashokamma also said that though she complained to the then SP during Spandana, no action has been initiated so far.

She urged the present SP to render justice by taking apt action on the fraudster. She added that people losing confidence on police department due to corrupt ones like Pushpa Giri.

It is also learnt that a non-bailable warrant has been served to Pushpa Giri by the special excise magistrate court.