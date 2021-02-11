Kurnool: Independent sarpanch aspirant attacked on way to file papers

Kurnool: An independent sarpanch aspirant was brutally attacked allegedly by the leaders of YSRCP while he was going to file nomination papers for Nancharla village sarpanch. The incident took place under Chippagiri police station limits on Wednesday.

According to information, Boya Thimmappa, a resident of Nancherla village, was on his way to Chippagiri Sachivalayam to file his nomination papers as an independent sarpanch candidate of Nancherla village. Filing of the third phase of nominations started at Adoni division on Wednesday. On the middle of way, one Gummuluru Pekata Narayana, who happened to be YSRCP mandal convener along with some more associates intercepted Thimmappa and asked him not to file nomination else be ready to face the serious consequences.

Thimmappa without heeding Narayana's warning tried to file nomination papers along with his family members. Irked over Thimmappa's attitude, Narayana attacked him with his supporters. In the incident, Thimmappa received serious injuries. After the attack, the YSRC leader and his associates fled the scene. They also took away the cell phone of Boya Thimmappa. However, Thimmappa managed to reach Chippagiri police station and lodged a written complaint in this regard.

After lodging a police complaint, speaking to media persons, Thimmappa alleged that the YSRCP mandal convener Gummaluru Pekata Narayana was terrorising the people and forcing to withdraw nominations.

"Narayana and his aides attacked me when I was going to file nomination papers for Nancharla village sarpanch post. But I managed to escape from their clutches and filed nomination as an independent candidate at Chippagiri sachivalayam. Even I also lodged a complaint with the police in this regard," said Thimmappa.

Adoni Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vinod Kumar on learning about the incident visited Chippagiri and enquired about the incident.

The DSP told The Hans India that three persons Shiva, Sateesh and Suri were arrested in this connection and produced in the court for initiating further action. When asked about the role of Gummuluru Pekata Narayana, the DSP said there was no role of Narayana in the incident and suspected the role of three others in the incident.