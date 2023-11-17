Kurnool: Indus School Band Troupe wins State-level competition

Kurnool: Indus Residential School Band Troupe continued its winning streak this year also at the State-level inter-school band competition held at SVD School in Pullampeta of Annamayya district.

The School Band Troupe has been consistently winning medals at State-level and South Zonal level inter-school competitions for the past 4 years.

It won gold medals 4 times at State-level and also won silver medal once at State-level and twice at South Zonal level.

With this fifth consecutive phenomenal victory, Indus School Band Troupe made headway to South Zonal level Inter-school Band competition to be held in Kerala on December 3, 2023. If it fares well, then it will be qualified for national-level competition.

At a programme held at the school on Thursday, School Chairman KNV Rajasekhar, correspondent Dr Gayani and CEO Wilson Augustine congratulated the students of Band Troupe.