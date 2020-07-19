Kurnool: KGGH to deal with only serious Covid-19 cases

Kurnool: The Superintendent of Kurnool Government General Hospital, Dr Narendranath Reddy has said that the cases related to corona and emergency would be treated at the hospital. In the case of minor and other health related cases he suggested treatment at Primary Health Care (PHC) centres or Sub Centres. The decision was taken in the wake of rapid spread of coronavirus, stated the Superintendent, in a press release on Sunday.

Only serious cases pertaining to corona would be admitted and treated at the KGGH. Narendranath Reddy said that if a person is infected with corona positive and the symptoms are at initial stage, then he can get treatment from the PHCs or with a doctor deputed at Village Sachivalayam. And upon the doctor's suggestion, the patient can join Vishwabharati at Penchikalapadu or Santhi Ram hospital in Nandyal for treatment whichever is convenient, the Superintendent said.

He further said a person though tested positive and doesn't have any symptoms, can be at home isolation or he can get admission at Covid Care Centre (Tidco). Instead of approaching KGGH for corona tests, the suspected persons can approach the urban health centres and the ward sachivalayams, he added.

It is more important to save the lives of emergency and serious cases that are being reported on a large scale by every passing day.

The doctors need to give more priority to emergency cases rather than the minor ones, added the Superintendent, Dr Narendranath Reddy.