Kurnool KIMS doctors perform rare shoulder surgery

Kurnool: Injuries caused while playing can be very serious if not taken care of in the initial stages. Ignoring them may result in further complications. Around 4-5 years back, a similar incident took place and because of that, a man has lost the movements of his hand completely. He has been operated by Dr G V S Ravibabu, Joint Replacement Surgeon, KIMS, Kurnool using Latarjet technique which is very rarely used. His hand movements have been restored completely with this.

According to Dr G V S Ravibabu, Gopichand, 20, from Anantapur district while playing cricket fell and the bone in his right hand has been dislocated around 4-5 years ago.

Gopichand thought it as usual pain and neglected it without consulting any doctor. After some days, Gopichand visited a few doctors. But they were not able to diagnose properly and so couldn't treat him. The injury has been neglected from all these years and he has been playing cricket. Because of this the bone has dislocated around 30-40 times. This caused him a lot of pain.

His mother working as a staff nurse in Anantapur government hospital, got him scanned with MRI later and sent it to KIMS Kurnool. When examined thoroughly, it was found that the ball-socket joint which is the glenoid cup has been worn out. A great portion of this joint has worn out and because of the fear of dislocation, he completely stopped using right hand and started using his left hand. Analysing the MRI, he was operated using the Latarjet procedure. The doctor said this was a very rare technique. "In this, bone from another part of the shoulder along with some muscle is cut and attached in the damaged area. In this case, coracoid process bone and the muscle around the part has been attached near this damaged cup area. Because of this, the glenoid cup has formed again completely.

This is called 'Arm sling effect.' His hand movements have been restored to normal and was discharged. He has been visiting the hospital for post-surgical follow ups and was found to have a great improvement. He is now able to play cricket again. Procedure of this kind is the first one in Kurnool," said Dr G V S Ravibabu.