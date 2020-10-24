Kurnool: KIMS doctors perform rare surgery

Kurnool: Doctors of KIMS hospital have saved the life of a premature baby and handed over to her parents safely. According to sources, one Geetha from Kadapa, has conceived for second time in her 15 years of marriage.

Unfortunately, the mother had ruptured membranes (leaking of amniotic fluid) at six-and-half months of pregnancy. So, the baby had to be delivered by cesarean section. The baby had an extremely low birth weight of 950 gms. The baby was admitted to a local hospital and unfortunately developed complications due to prematurity in the form of blood infection and feeding intolerance.

The baby was referred to KIMS Hospitals, NICU for further care. At NICU, the baby underwent investigations that confirmed that the baby had blood infection along with severe infection of intestines (Necrotising Enterocolitis) and perforation of the bowel.

Baby thus needed emergency surgery. However, baby was less than 1 kg, associated with severe infection and the surgery was very risky. The baby was operated by paediatric surgeon Dr Sreekanth Babu. As the baby had an infection and perforation (hole) in the intestine, an ileostomy was performed (separate opening for passing stools).

The baby was kept on ventilator support for a few days and slowly weaned off the respiratory support. As she had surgery on her intestines and was not ready for milk feeds, the baby was given parenteral nutrition for 2 weeks via PICC line. Mother's milk was introduced in small amounts and slowly the parenteral nutrition was withdrawn.

Baby received Kangaroo mother care to aid her recovery. Now the baby is taking mother's milk and has recovered very well from her surgery. The recovery of this baby was possible because of the excellent team effort of experienced doctors Dr H A Naveed, Dr G Bharath Reddy, Dr N Bharathi, and our nursing staff. The surgery of baby was covered under the YSR Aarogyasree scheme.