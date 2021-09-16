Kurnool: KIMS doctors perform rare surgery on 3-year-old

Kurnool: Mohammed Rehan, a 3-year-old boy, was suffering from breathlessness and tight chest for nearly one year. Despite going to several doctors, the poor parents couldn't know the exact reason.

Finally, they came to the KIMS hospital, Kurnool, where the doctors diagnosed that Rehan was suffering from rare lung cancer. Solla Uddin and Shahida Banu of Tadipatri of Anantapur district were very poor. Solla Uddin works as a school bus driver.

Consultant pediatric surgeon Dr M Sreekanth Babu and his team examined the boy. The CT guided biopsy has shown that the boy was suffering from Pleuropulmonary Blastoma, a rare kind of cancer.

Rehan is having a right upper lobe mass involving deeper structures. So, the doctors decided to surgically remove the tumour. With the right upper lobectomy, the entire tumour was removed and again sent for a final biopsy.

The result has shown a more serious type of cancer, Lung lymphoma (cancerous condition) associated with Ebstein Barr virus which is a rare one. It is a rare Lymphoproliferative disorder, involves malignant B-cells & reactive, non-malignant T-cells. The present disease is only 6 per cent of all pediatric cancers.

Considering all these conditions, doctors advised them to undergo chemotherapy too. As the surgery and other procedures are costly affairs, the complete treatment was done completely free under the Aarogyasri scheme.

As there is a chance of recurrence of cancer anywhere in the body, parents are advised to take complete care of the boy. Whenever they find something unusual, they should consult a doctor immediately, said Dr Sreekanth Babu.