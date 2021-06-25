Kurnool: Laksha Kumkumarchana paroksha seva draws huge response says EO K S Rama Rao

Kurnool: Srisailam temple Executive Officer (EO) K S Rama Rao has said that for the first time around 657 devotees participated in Laksha Kumkumarchana paroksha seva.

In a press release on Thursday, the EO said the temple has introduced paroksha seva since April last year and suggested the devotees to take part in paroksha seva after paying a prescribed fee in the temple. On the occasion of Pournami, the temple organised Laksha Kunkumarchana paroksha seva.

By praying Amma varu with the holy kunkuma water incredible results could be yielded, stated the EO. He further said that according to pundits, the devotees by performing Laksha Kunkumarchana, they would be relieved from problems, blessed with prosperity, longings would be fulfilled, peace and tranquil among family members, bestow with children to childless parents and would be ridden off from pre-birth defects.

On every Mula Nakshatra and Shravana Nakshatra day, the temple used to perform special prayers to Sri Bhramarambha Devi and for the welfare of the world. For the first time, the temple has also facilitated that the devotees to participate in the Proksha seva on Pournami day. During every Pournami day, the devotees can take part in the paroksha seva prayers, KS Rama Rao stated.

The devotees that cannot come to Srisailam in person and can perform the concerned arjitha sevas with Gotra Namam. The devotees are urged to utilise the paroksha seva. For details the devotees can contact the temple information centre on 8333901351/52/53/54/55 and 56.

The EO said the Laksha Kunkumarchanas would be organised on July 23, August 21, September 20, October 20, November 18 and December 18, stated the EO.