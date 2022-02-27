Kurnool: Lord rides on Ravana Vahana on 5th day

Kurnool: On the fifth day of Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams, the authorities of Srisailam temple have organised Ravana Vahana seva to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambika Devi on Saturday evening.

In the Ravana Vahana seva, the Lord and Goddess were seated on Ravana Vahanam and offered special prayers at Akka Maha Devi Alankara mandapam.

After the Vahana seva, gramotsavam was organised in the temple streets where several kinds of folk dances and others were performed. In the morning, the priests have offered special prayers to the presiding deities.

Even special prayers were also offered to Chandeeshwara Swamy.

Immediately after offering special prayers, Japalu and Parayanalu were also organised for the wellbeing of the humankind.

On the occasion, mandapa aradhana, panchavararchana, siva panchakshari, nithya havana, rudra human and chandi humam programmes were also performed following the agama sastra.