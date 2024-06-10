Live
Just In
Kurnool: Medico dies in mishap
Kurnool: A third-year medical student died in a road accident in Kurnool town on Sunday. The deceased wa been identified as Tejeswar Reddy (22), resident of Pilli Gundla village of Rolla mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district.
According to information, deceased Tejeswar Reddy was pursuing medicine in Kurnool Government Medical College. After spending some time at college library on Sunday morning, he was going to hostel at Raj Vihar on bullet. An RTC bus of Nandikotkur depot hit his bike near petrol pump near medical college and Reddy sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to hospital, but he succumbed to injuries.
Three town police inspected the accident spot. They booked a case and took up investigation. The body will be handed over to the family members after formalities are completed, police said.