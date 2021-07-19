Kurnool: Move to acquire NRAR centre lands for medical college opposed

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh state Congress working president Dr N Tulasi Reddy said that they will not keep mum if the government goes ahead to construct the proposed medical college in the lands of Nandyal Regional Agriculture Research (RAR) centre. The working president visited Nandyal on Sunday and inspected the lands of the Agriculture Research Centre.

Speaking to media persons, Tulasi Reddy opposed the state government's move to acquire the research centre land to construct the proposed medical college. He said if the government wants to construct the proposed medical college, then let it construct elsewhere where the government lands are available. If government lands not available, then let it purchase the private lands to construct the medical college, he added. Recently the government has announced sanctioning of two medical colleges, one in Nandyal and other in Adoni. If the government could purchase private lands at Adoni, then why not at Nandyal too, asked the Congress working president.

If the government did not revoke its decision of constructing the medical college in Nandyal Agriculture Research Centre, then the Congress would be forced to stage a statewide agitation, stated Dr N Tulasi Reddy. He said the research centre was developing seeds, which are useful for cultivation in the district.

Nandyal Parliamentary president J Laksmi Narasimha Yadav, PCC general secretary Chintala Mohan Rao, Nandyal president Dasari Chintalaiah and official spokesperson Vasu were present.