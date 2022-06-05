Kurnool: NCC Cadets Cleanse Tungabhadra River

Kurnool: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Colonel Suhaas Kale has said that they have conducted Puneet Sagar Abhiyan at Tungabhadra River near Kummari Veedhi Ghat on Saturday. Speaking to The Hans India, the Colonel said that the National Cadet Corps (NCC) has initiated a nationwide flagship campaign 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyan' to clean the sea shores, river banks and other water bodies, including rivers and lakes. The exercise aimedto remove the plastic and other waste material and keep the water clean and safe from pollution.

He said the girl cadets of 9 Andhra Girls Battalion(Bn) NCC, Kurnool has participated in the awareness and cleaning programme. As part of World Environment Day that is to be observed on Sunday, Suhaas Kale said around 135 girl cadets of the Battalion from various schools and colleges of Kurnool Town have participated in the event with enthusiasm and vigour. The girl cadets have conducted a rally near 1 town police station to educate and sensitise the locals about the importance of keeping the beaches and river fronts near and clean. Kale further said that the cadets displayed handmade placards with catchy slogans written to spread the message effectively. The cadets have also interacted with residents and passersby and instilled awareness about the necessity to save water from pollution.

The girl cadets have also cleaned up the banks of Kummari Veedhi ghat of Tungabhadra river, while ensuring personal safety and hygiene. The cadets after collecting the garbage, nearly 1 ton, have deposited into the dumping truck stationed at the location for proper recycling and disposal. He said the authorities of Kurnool Municipal Corporation have extended support for smooth conduct of the event by providing the garbage dumping truck, cleaning equipment and gloves for the cadets. 9 Andhra Girls Battalion NCC, Kurnool will continue to put in efforts to ensure the cleanliness of the river banks as part of the Puneet Sagar Abhiyan, states Suhaas Kale.

The commanding Officer of 9 Andhra Girls Bn NCC. Officers, Associate NCC Officers and PI staff of the Battalion also taken part in the event.