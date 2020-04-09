Kurnool: No scarcity of PPEs, N-95 masks, says DMHO

Kurnool: District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Rama Giddaiah has said that there is no scarcity of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs), N-95 masks, surgical masks, gloves and sanitisers.

Addressing media personnel at Sunaina Auditorium on Wednesday, he said doctors will be given full support from the government and added some people were intentionally spreading wrong messages with regard to scarcity of medical equipments just to defame the government.

In fact, there is no scarcity of medical equipments, he said and added "We have sufficient number of 5,209 PPEs, 5,377 N-95 masks, 55,120 surgical masks, gloves 2,46,000 and 50,000 sanitisers. The quantity is double to what is required by the doctors at this time of need,".

The DMHO said around 75 positive case have been registered in the district. Of them, one case was from a Rajasthani resident and the remaining are of Delhi returnees. Around 3,056 Asha workers and 150 doctors are attending the patients,542 sub centers, 87 PHCs, Adoni Area hospital, Nandyal district hospital, Kurnool GGH along with another 420 private hospitals are working to control the spread of corona virus, added Dr Rama Giddaiah.

Adding Dr Giddaiah said that till date 840 foreign returnees and 357 Delhi returnees were identified. All of them were shifted to quarantine and their samples were also sent for testing. The Asha workers and ANMs were regularly making door- to-door enquires and added the doctors need to panic as the government would extend full support to them.

He further said that the lockdown would continue up to 14th of this month since then people need to strictly follow social distancing.