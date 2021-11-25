Kurnool: Patients urge clearance of pending bills

Kurnool: With an aim to extend quality and free treatment to the poor and every eligible person, the Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy government has introduced the Aarogyasri scheme. Under the scheme, treatment is extended free of cost to the patients admitted in the hospital. However, such a novel scheme is losing its steam due to non-clearance of pending bills of patients.

According to information, on an average 2,500-3,000 patients visiting the Kurnool government general hospital to get treatment for various diseases. Of the total number of patients, more than 75 per cent would be admitted as in-patients. Interestingly, 80 per cent of the patients are admitted and treated under Aarogyasri scheme. But on some occasions, the doctors, due to non-availability of medicines in the hospital, during surgery or in emergencies, will prescribe medicines to purchase from outside. The outside purchased medicines could be claimed later by producing the bills under the scheme after the patient is discharged from the hospital. The concerned staff of Aarogyasri will process the bills and after clearance, the claimed bill amount will be given to the patients.

Sometimes, the patients' bills claimed under the Aarogyasri have been kept pending. Several patients, even after discharge for months together, are still making rounds to the Aarogyasri office to get the amount for the claimed bills. The patients and their attendants are urging the authorities concerned to clear their bills. Assistant Director of government general hospital Ramesh told The Hans India that some delay was occurred due to release of funds. But most of the bills have been cleared, he said adding to his knowledge there are no bills pending with the department. However, Ramesh said he will check the pending status of bills and if found, will take necessary steps to clear them all.