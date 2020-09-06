Kurnool: PETs observe Teachers' Day as 'black day' seeking help

Kurnool: Members of District Private Schools Physical Education Teachers Union on Saturday observed the Teachers' Day as a 'black day' to all teachers working in the private schools in the state.



The union leaders staged a protest in front of the Collectorate demanding that the government should take welfare measures for teachers working in private schools.

Addressing the gathering, union district president Kondapogu Chinna Sunkanna said the teachers were leading a miserable life since the announcement of lockdown across the country. Stating that the teachers' protest was a shame to the government on the Teachers' Day, he said that the teachers were thrown out by the school management since the implementation of lockdown across the country and many teachers of private schools have lost their livelihood.

For the last six months the teachers were not paid salaries as a result of which the family members were leading a miserable life. On several occasions, the pathetic situation of teachers has been brought to the notice of the school managements but they are least concerned to heed our problems, he pointed out.

He urged the Chief Minister to serve notices to the school managements and order them to pay salaries to the teachers.

Union town secretary Sabeeha Sultana said that the government was looking after the welfare of staff of all departments except the teachers. The teachers, particularly, the private schools, were the most neglected ones, she said. After losing jobs, supporting the family members has become an uphill task, she pointed out.

She further said that several teachers have become coolies to earn bread and butter to their family members. Some others have become petty vendors, some working at mobile canteens and some as night watch mens. Sabeeha urged the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to help the teachers.

After staging a protest, the union leaders submitted a representation to the Regional Joint Director Krishna Reddy in District Education Office.