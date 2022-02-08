Kurnool: Practise yoga to keep physically & mentally fit, youth told

Kurnool: On the auspicious occasion of Ratha Saptami and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, mass Surya Namaskarams programme was organised at District Sports Authority outdoor stadium here on Tuesday.

Bhupathi Rao the district sports prime trainer participated as a chief guest and addressed the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Bhupathi Rao said that every year on the occasion of Ratha Sapthami, mass Surya Namaskaram programme is being organised. He expressed happiness over a large number of students taking part in the programme. He called upon the students to practice yoga every day. It will help the students to keep physically fit and mentally healthy.

"Practicing yoga is the only way to keep the stress at bay. Students can handle the hardest situations with ease and can handle the toughest situations without any fear. Apart from pursuing education, practicing yoga for an hour is a must," Bhupathi Rao said.

State Yoga Association general secretary Avinash Shetty said that there are 12 types of Surya Namaskarams and seven Asanas in yoga. If they are practiced in a cycle then they will become 12 Asanas. He called upon the students to regularly practice Pranamasana, Hasta Uttanasana, Parvatasana, Astanga Namaskara and others without fail. Yoga plays an important and prominent role in the life of the Indians, he said.

"Among several Asanas, Surya Namaskaram has significance. Surya Namaskaram will enlighten the mind and will keep the body in a healthy state. We also regard the sun as power god and have been offering prayers to the Sun God since ancient times," he said and called upon the students and the people to practice Pranayama and Yoga daily.

The students who participated in the event performed several Asanas and Surya Namaskarams. Senior yoga athlete and senior assistant in sports authority department, Seshuphani, district association leaders, Eshwar Naidu, Nagaraju, Kiran Kumar, Bhrama Kumar, Munswami, DSA coach, Vara Prasad, Pavan, Yousuf Basha and others participated in the programme.