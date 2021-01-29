Kurnool: SEB seizes 105 kg silver, arrests 2 at border check post

Kurnool: Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel seized 105 kg silver and Rs.2.05 lakh cash during a vehicle checking operation at Panchalingala border check post in the early hours of Thursday.



SEB circle inspector N Lakshmi Durgaiah told The Hans India that following the orders of superintendent of police (SP Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, additional superintendent of police Gowthami Sali and assistant commissioner Sri Latha, vehicle checking was intensified at the border check post.

As part of checking, a car bearing Tamil Nadu registration number was intercepted by SI Jilan Basha. Head constable Shareef, constables Rama Babu, Sudhakar, Vijay Bhaskar and Rangaswamy checked the vehicle and found a box containing silver ornaments, the CI said.

Two persons, Sathana Bharati and Manikandan, travelling with the silver ornaments were asked to show the documents but they failed to produce. They were transporting the ornaments to Tamil Nadu from Hyderabad with valid documents. The entire quantity besides Rs.2.05 lakh cash was seized from their possession. The seized articles would be handed over to the departments concerned for initiating further action, said Lakshmi Durgaiah.

Meanwhile, the SEB seized a huge quantity of Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) in raids conducted across the district. As many as 1,076 bottles of various brands of liquor, 7 vehicles seized and 17 persons arrested during the raids.